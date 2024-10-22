Ola Electric says 10,644 complaints received from CCPA, 99.1 pc resolved

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Out of 10,644 complaints received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Ola Electric Mobility has resolved 99.1 per cent of the complaints, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company has also provided information and clarifications in response to the show cause notice to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Ola Electric Mobility Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on Monday evening.

"We wish to emphasise that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's robust redressal mechanism," the company said.

The CCPA on October 7, 2024, has issued a notice to the company for "alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices".

The authority gave the company 15 days to respond to the show cause notice.

The notice came after a war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on social media platform X over the after-sales and service quality of the company's electric scooters.

Kamra had taken up after-sales and service issues faced by Ola Electric customers. PTI RKL DR