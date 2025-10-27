Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice into open platform for spare parts, service

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Ola Electric on Monday announced that it is scaling up Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.

For the first time, the Bengaluru-based company's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics and fleet operators across the country.

Starting today, Ola Electric's genuine spare parts can be purchased directly through the Ola Electric Customer App and website, allowing every customer and garage to access high-quality, certified components without any middlemen, the company said in a statement.

In Phase 1 of Hyperservice, key spare parts are being made available on the Ola Electric Customer App as well as the company's website, it added.

In the subsequent phases during the quarter, the company will further extend access to diagnostic tools and technician certification programmes, thereby making the entire ecosystem truly open and accessible, it said.

"With Hyperservice scale-up, we are opening this capability to everyone. Every garage, fleet, and customer can now access the same high-quality tools, parts, and systems that power Ola's own network," Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Hyperservice further strengthens the company's unit economics, expanding its high-margin parts and accessories vertical - a segment that scales organically with the company's rapidly growing customer base, it stated.

By opening access, the company aims to drive higher volumes through its supply chain, creating a model that is both scalable and profitable, it added.

The service initiative also forms a key pillar of the company's broader India Inside strategy - building open, scalable, and domestically integrated platforms across batteries, software, and now, after-sales and service infrastructure. PTI MSS SHW