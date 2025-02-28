Ola Electric sells over 25,000 units in February

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Ola Electric on Friday said it sold 25,000 units in February and reached a market share of over 28 per cent, cementing its leadership in the electric two-wheeler segment.

The company achieved the sales milestone on the back of S1 portfolio and sales-and-service network of 4,000 stores across the country, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"We have successfully maintained a strong sales momentum and leadership position through the month of February," a Ola Electric Mobility spokesperson said.

Owing to a wide scooter portfolio across mass and premium segments, and sales network of 4,000 stores across India, the company is now witnessing a strong uptick in demand beyond urban cities, the spokesperson added.

"With our Roadster X deliveries scheduled next month, we are confident of further accelerating the EV adoption across the 2W category in India," the company spokesperson stated.

The company said it has recently announced the renegotiation of contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, a move that temporarily affected the number of registrations on the VAHAN portal during February 2025.

The negotiations aim to reduce costs and streamline the registration process, it said. PTI MSS HVA