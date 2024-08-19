Ola Electric shares hit upper circuit limit; jump over 92% from issue price

New Delhi: Shares of Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility Ltd jumped 10 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on Monday.

Shares of the electric two-wheeler company made their market debut on August 9. From the issue price of Rs 76, the stock is currently up 92.14 per cent.

On Monday, the stock surged 10 per cent to Rs 146.03 -- its upper circuit limit -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it soared 9.99 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 146.38.

The company's market valuation rallied to Rs 64,411.35 crore.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd had surged 20 per cent on Friday to hit the upper circuit limit after the Ola Group announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline.

The company also reported a jump in revenue from operations for the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 12.16 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,424.68. During the day, it hit a high of 80,724.40 and a low of 80,332.65.

The NSE Nifty edged up 31.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 24,572.65 in a volatile trade.