Ola Electric shares tank nearly 10% post-announcement of Q4 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Ola Electric on Friday dropped nearly 10 per cent after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock tanked 9.71 per cent to Rs 48.07 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 9.72 per cent to Rs 48.06.

Ola Electric on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, while noting that it is targeting profitability in the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 416 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 611 crore as compared to Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period, Ola Electric said in a regulatory filing.

For FY25, the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,276 crore as compared to Rs 1,584 crore in 2023-24 fiscal. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 4,514 crore as against Rs 5,010 crore in FY24.

Ola Electric said it is targeting profitability in FY26.

"FY26 will be focused on scaling revenue and operating leverage as the company marches towards sustainable profitability," the company said.

Ola Electric said that its gross margins improved by 38 per cent YoY in FY25 while the first quarter of FY26 saw an improvement of 10 percentage points in gross margins over Q4 FY25.