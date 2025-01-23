Ola Electric starts production of Roadster e-bikes; deliveries to commence in March

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Thursday said it has started production of its Roadster range of motorcycles at its Chennai-based plant with deliveries expected to commence in March.

The Bengaluru-based firm showcased its motorcycle portfolio in August 2024.

"Going by the company’s latest update, Ola Electric is set to start the deliveries of its motorcycles from March 2025 onwards," it stated.

The prices will start from Rs 74,999 for the base Roadster X motorcycles.

With the range, the company is set to enter the motorcycle EV segment.

Ola Electric currently sells multiple electric scooters.