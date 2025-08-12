Ola Electric to bring new software for 2-wheelers

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Ola Electric on Tuesday released a teaser announcing the latest MoveOS 6 software for its electric two-wheelers.

The company recently announced its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event and is expected to share more details on MoveOS 6 on the day of the event.

In the video teaser, the EV maker hinted at artificial intelligence features in the new software.

According to sources close to the company, features like AI chatbot and voice assistant powered by Ola Krutrim, predictive service, among others could make its way to the MoveOS 6.

Last year, the company announced its MoveOS 5 at Sankalp with a number of safety, convenience, and security features.

The company's annual event is set to take place at its Gigafactory, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2025.

In a separate video, the company also teased a first look of its Moonshot project, Diamondhead motorcycle.