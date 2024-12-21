Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal inducted as INAE fellow

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Indian National Academy of Engineering on Saturday said it has inducted Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal as its fellow.

Aggarwal was inducted as fellow at the annual convention of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) held at IIT-Delhi on Friday, it said in a statement.

"The INAE Council elected Aggarwal in recognition of his engineering contributions and leadership in the domain," it said.

INAE brings together specialists from relevant interdisciplinary engineering fields to promote the advancement of engineering and technology and their applications to solve problems of national importance. INAE also represents India as one of the 33 Member-Academies from across the world in the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS). PTI RKL HVA