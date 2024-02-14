Ola Mobility sets up Ola Zone at Chennai international airport

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Ride-hailing platform Ola Mobility has set up Ola Zone at the Chennai International Airport here, aimed at serving the passengers who need a ride for their local journeys, the company said on Wednesday.

The launch of service at the airport comes in the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding signed between the Airports Authority of India and OLA Cabs with an intent to provide and ensure the presence of multiple facilities of ground transportation for the convenience of passengers traveling through the airports.

The Ola Zone, similar to the cab services currently available at the airport, allows customers to book a ride at the Ola Zone to take up their local journey, instead of availing the services through the Ola mobile application.

Booking assistance would be provided at the dedicated kiosks for the travelers who would receive all charges in a single bill, while the drivers would be able to benefit from a cashless checkout system, eliminating payments at entry and exits of the airport.

"In alignment with our vision to enhance the airport ride experience, we are thrilled to introduce our services at Chennai International Airport. This expansion reiterates our dedication to building a nationwide network of convenient airport transportation services," Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi said in a press release.

"Since our presence in six airports until 2022, we are now operational in 22 leading airports across the country. This growth will propel us forward strongly in our mission to serve 1 billion Indians", he added. PTI VIJ ROH