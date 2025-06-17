Ola rolls out zero per cent commission model nationwide, allows drivers to retain full fare earnings

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it has implemented a zero per cent commission model nationwide, enabling over a million driver partners to fully retain their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

As part of the initiative, drivers can choose their plan and keep the entire fare, with no deductions or limits, the company said in a statement.

This rollout, now active pan-India, covers autos, bikes, and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners, it added.

"The launch of zero per cent commission model pan India marks a fundamental shift in the ride-hailing businesses. Removing commissions empowers driver partners with much more ownership and opportunity," an Ola Consumer spokesperson said.

Asserting that the driver partners are the backbone of the mobility ecosystem, the spokesperson said, "giving them complete control of their earnings will help in creating a more resilient and sustainable ride-hailing network across the country".

Ola said its shift to zero per cent commission was executed in phases, beginning with Ola Autos, followed by Ola Bikes, and now Ola Cabs.

The company is committed to passenger safety and follows stringent safety protocols, including driver background checks, vehicle quality standards, and in-app emergency features, among others, it added.