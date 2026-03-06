Ola sharpens focus on service, customer experience as leadership doubles down on business turnaround

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler Ola Eletric is intensifying efforts to stabilise operations, strengthen service delivery and revive sales momentum with a leaked internal video of its Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal addressing employees offering a glimpse into the company's strategic reset.

In the video, shared with employees as part of a Holi message, Aggarwal acknowledged the operational challenges the company has faced in recent months, while signalling that corrective measures are already underway.

He credited teams across the organisation for working through a demanding period and emphasised that the company is now entering a phase focused squarely on execution.

Aggarwal reiterated that Ola Electric's core strength continued to lie in its product portfolio, but stressed that the immediate priority is closing operational gaps, particularly in service delivery and customer experience.

"We have a strong product. Now we need to focus on fixing service gaps, improving customer experience and boosting sales. This will collectively help us get back on top again," Aggarwal said in the video.

To accelerate the turnaround, the company's senior leadership is set to spend the coming weeks travelling across key markets to engage directly with frontline teams.

The initiative is aimed at gathering real-time operational feedback and enabling faster decision-making as the company works to improve on-ground execution.

The internal address also highlighted Ola Electric's ongoing efforts to stabilise its service infrastructure, an area that has come under scrutiny amid rapid expansion.

Central to this effort is the company's 'Hyperservice' initiative, designed to overhaul service processes, improve responsiveness and reduce turnaround times.

According to the company's Q3 FY26 shareholders' letter, more than 78 per cent of service requests are now being resolved on the same day, reflecting early gains from the operational overhaul and improved efficiency across the service network.

Market watchers say that strengthening service reliability and customer experience will be critical for Ola Electric as it looks to restore consumer confidence and rebuild sales momentum in India's increasingly competitive electric two-wheeler market.

"The product has never been the issue for Ola. Execution and service consistency are what investors are watching closely now," said one industry analyst.

"If the company can demonstrate sustained improvements on these fronts, it could meaningfully support its next phase of growth." The renewed push signals a shift towards operational discipline as Ola Electric works to reinforce fundamentals after a period of rapid scale-up.

The address indicates that Ola Electric's leadership is prioritising operational execution and service improvements as the company works to stabilise the business. PTI MKT MR