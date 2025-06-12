Ola's Krutrim launches agentic AI assistant Kruti

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Ola group's AI arm Krutrim on Thursday launched its own agentic AI assistant 'Kruti', designed to execute tasks such as cab booking, food ordering, bill payments, image creation, and in-depth research.

The company claims Kruti is the first AI assistant in India to move beyond passive chatbot responses, offering proactive task completion and advanced reasoning capabilities.

Kruti supports both voice and text inputs, can remember previous user interactions, and adapts responses based on user preferences, according to a company statement.

The assistant operates in 13 Indian languages and is optimised for mobile use. Kruti's multimodal capabilities are powered by Krutrim's V2 large language model and open-source models, aiming for scalable and cost-efficient performance tailored for Indian users, it said.

In addition to core task execution, Kruti offers features such as research mode, image generation, and read-aloud responses.

These features are available to users at no cost.

The assistant also integrates with various apps and services, providing context-aware assistance and reducing the need for users to switch between multiple apps.

For developers, Kruti provides an embeddable software development kit (SDK) that allows integration of its AI capabilities into third-party platforms, including memory management, and tool execution.

"Kruti is the first real step towards the future of AI where technology doesn't just talk back, but actually helps you get things done. We have built Kruti to work the way Indians live: multilingual, mobile-first, and intuitive. It is deeply personal, incredibly capable, and ready to take everyday complexity off your plate. With Kruti, we take a step ahead in building trust, utility, and a truly Indian AI experience for all," Krutrim Founder Bhavish Aggarwal said. PTI ANK TRB