Old Bridge MF to debut with focused equity fund; files offer documents with Sebi

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Old Bridge MF has filed a draft offer document with markets regulator Sebi in the focused equity fund category, making a foray into the mutual fund space.

The company will launch the new scheme after receiving an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Going by the draft offer documents filed with Sebi on Thursday, Old Bridge Focused Equity Fund will invest in a concentrated portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of up to 30 companies.

This came after Old Bridge Capital Management received the final approval from Sebi in September to commence its mutual fund business.

Last month, Zerodha Fund House, a joint venture between Zerodha Broking Ltd and smallcase Technologies, announced the launch of its maiden funds -- Zerodha Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and Zerodha ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund.

The new fund offering (NFO) is open from October 20 to November 3.

In August, Helios Capital Asset Management (India) made its entry into the mutual fund space and filed scheme information document (SID) with the markets regulator. PTI SP TRB