Olectra Greentech bags order for 297 electric buses from HRTC

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 297 non-air-conditioned electric buses valued at Rs 427 crore from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Specially designed to navigate the challenging hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh, these electric buses offer a seating capacity of 30 passengers and can travel up to 180 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

The total order is valued at Rs 424 crore, making it one of the largest single-state electric bus procurements under the outright purchase model, it added.

"We are delighted to receive India’s first and largest outright order for electric buses. It is truly a proud moment for us and a testament to the trust placed in Olectra’s capabilities," Olectra Greentech Chairman & Managing Director V Pradeep said.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 1.15 per cent down at Rs 1,090.70 apiece on BSE.