Olectra Greentech Q2 profit up 4 pc to Rs 49 cr

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Saturday reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 49.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 47.65 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue increased to Rs 657 crore for the second quarter of this financial year, as against Rs 524 crore in the year-ago period, Olectra Greentech said in a statement. PTI MSS DRR