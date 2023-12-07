Olectra Greentech receives Rs 62.8 cr order for e-bus supply

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Olectra Greentech on Thursday said it has received an order from Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, for the supply and maintenance of 40 e-buses at a value of Rs 62.80 crore.

This bus order, valued at Rs 62.80 crore, is on an outright sale basis, Olectra Greentech said in a regulatory filing.

“…Olectra Greentech Limited LOA (letter of award) from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai for supply and maintenance of 40 electric buses,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

This supply order is on an outright sale basis and these buses will be delivered over a period of seven months, Olectra Greentech said. PTI IAS MR