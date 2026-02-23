Olectra secures Letter of Intent from TGSRTC for 1,085 electric buses

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Olectra Greentech Ltd on Monday said it has secured a Letter of Intent from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) through Evey Trans Pvt Ltd for 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

The Olectra electric buses will be deployed in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city’s clean, efficient, and sustainable public transport ecosystem, a release said.

Olectra Greentech Ltd Managing Director Mahesh Babu said: “Our continued commitment to the Make in India vision and to building world-class electric buses has received strong reinforcement through this prestigious order under the PM E-DRIVE programme”.

The company looks forward to working closely with TGSRTC to deliver efficient, comfortable, and sustainable public transportation that meets the evolving expectations of citizens while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy and net-zero ambitions, he said.

For the order, Olectra buses will feature 12-metre low-floor configurations in both air- conditioned (AC) and non-AC variants, indigenously designed and engineered to suit Indian road conditions and high-frequency urban operations, the release said.

Each bus will be equipped with advanced front and rear air suspension systems to enhance ride comfort and passenger safety. Powered by high-capacity Lithium-ion battery packs offering a range of over 250 kilometres per charge, the buses will support opportunity charging in approximately 45 minutes to ensure operational efficiency, it said.

Dedicated wheelchair accommodation will also be integrated, reinforcing Olectra's commitment to accessibility and inclusive mobility, the release added.