Olympics ambitions, Commonwealth bid win elevate Ahmedabad’s real estate prospects

Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) With the city throwing its hat into the ring for the 2036 Summer Olympics and officially securing the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, developers are eyeing a strong long-term growth trajectory for the real estate market.

Real estate developers have highlighted the city’s strong sports infrastructure, ample land availability, robust road connectivity, and ongoing urban development, saying these factors will further strengthen investor confidence and position Ahmedabad among India’s most future-ready cities.

Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, said that mega sporting events have historically played a critical role in redefining cities and their real estate markets.

“Ahmedabad’s selection for the 2030 Commonwealth Games sends a strong signal about the city’s growing stature and institutional readiness. The investments and planning associated with the Games will extend far beyond the event itself and translate into long-term value for the real estate sector,” he said.

Shah noted that several large infrastructure projects already underway, including the expansion of the Metro Rail network, new highways, the growth of GIFT City as a global financial hub and the emergence of Dholera SIR, are laying a strong foundation for future growth.

“Improved connectivity, upgraded civic amenities and the creation of new commercial and residential hubs will reshape how the city lives and works. With Olympics ambitions also on the horizon, Ahmedabad stands out as one of the most promising real estate markets in the country,” he added.

Kartik Soni, Founder and Chairman of Swara Group, described the Commonwealth Games as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to elevate Ahmedabad to global benchmarks of urban development.

“The Games will act as a catalyst for world-class infrastructure, new economic activity and large-scale urban renewal. For real estate, this marks the beginning of a high-growth decade that can redefine the city’s skyline and urban identity,” he said.

Soni believes demand will rise sharply for redevelopment projects, rental housing, premium residences and mixed-use developments.

“As the city prepares to welcome athletes, officials and visitors from across the world, the need for quality housing, extensive public transport and modern lifestyle infrastructure will intensify. This will naturally give a big boost to the real estate sector. Developers have a responsibility to create modern and future-ready urban spaces. This moment is about building a city worthy of the world stage,” Soni added.

Echoing similar views, Shekhar Patel, Managing Director and CEO of Ganesh Housing Limited, said Ahmedabad’s selection reflects a structural shift that has been underway for several years.

“Large gatherings and cultural events that once gravitated to traditional metros are increasingly taking place in Ahmedabad, as we saw earlier this year with the Coldplay concert. These events signal the emergence of a city whose economic and social fundamentals have matured in tandem. Improvements in connectivity, civic infrastructure and quality-of-life indicators have strengthened Ahmedabad’s ability to attract talent, which has driven sustained demand for real estate,” Patel said.

He added that the Commonwealth Games will further reinforce Ahmedabad’s position on the national stage, with micro-markets such as SG Highway, Sardar Patel Ring Road, Motera, GIFT City, Shela and Bopal poised for long-term growth.

“Ahmedabad is still far from saturation. Its current trajectory suggests a city transitioning into a future tier-one economic hub, supported by structural progress rather than short-term momentum,” he added.

Ankur Desai, secretary, CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED, said, "Ahmedabad is going through a huge transition after the big break of Commonwealth Games bid. Ahmedabad will have a global standing after winning the 2036 Summer Olympics bid." Along with its infrastructure such as Narendra Modi Stadium and state-of-art Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura, the proposed South West Ahmedabad Sports Arena (SWASA) in the Manipur–Godhavi area is set to play a significant role in shaping the region's future, Desai said.