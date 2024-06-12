Olympus, HCLTech deepen engineering, R&D partnership

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) HCL Technologies and global medtech company Olympus Corporation on Wednesday said they have expanded their strategic partnership to enable advanced and affordable healthcare for patients through engineering technologies.

According to a release, HCLTech will establish a dedicated product innovation centre in Hyderabad to serve Olympus’ operations across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The centre is expected to commence operations by July 2024 and boost Olympus’ business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.

The latest announcement builds on the strength of decade-long partnership between the two sides in core Engineering and R&D services.

HCLTech will leverage its global leadership in Engineering and R&D services along with artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions to provide speed and scale to Olympus’ global product development journey.

"HCLTech and Olympus share a decade-long partnership in core engineering and R&D, spanning product engineering, software engineering, product sustenance, risk and regulatory services," the release said.

HCLTech serves Olympus from its global delivery centres in India and Vietnam.

"I am confident that our collaboration will enhance Olympus’ engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology," Andre Roggan, Chief Technology Officer, Olympus said.

Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services of HCLTech said the company looks forward to deepening collaboration with Olympus "adding tangible value to its new product development and growth with our expertise in MedTech product engineering."