Om Birla, Rammohan Naidu review air services expansion plans in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday held a meeting here to review the expansion of aviation infrastructure and flight connectivity in the state.

Discussion on the development and upgrade of airstrips, strengthening airport infrastructure and exploring possibilities of new greenfield airports in Rajasthan were discussed in the meeting held at the state hangar at Jaipur airport.

Birla, who represents Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency in the state, said Rajasthan's vast geographical area makes it essential to improve air connectivity to religious, tourism, educational and commercial centres.

He said work should be undertaken to explore possibilities of new airstrips and domestic airports to ensure easier access to key destinations in the state.

Naidu suggested the formation of an independent directorate for better management and regulation of aviation services in Rajasthan, according to a release.

He said such a mechanism will help strengthen operations and accelerate the growth of the aviation sector in the state.

Sharma said the state government is working according to a planned roadmap to improve air connectivity and develop modern aviation facilities.

He said efforts should be made to expand air services between districts and introduce new flights from major airports under the UDAN Scheme.

The chief minister also asked officials to prepare a plan for establishing a civil enclave at Suratgarh and directed development works at Lalgarh airstrip.

He asked officials to explore the feasibility of greenfield airports at Deeg-Kumher, Sirohi, Sikar and Bhiwadi.

Sharma said improved aviation infrastructure would promote tourism, boost trade and benefit non-resident Rajasthanis while also providing alternative airport facilities during emergencies.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Akhil Arora, Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar were among those present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Birla, Naidu, and Sharma left for Bundi for the foundation laying ceremony of a greenfield airport. PTI SDA TRB TRB