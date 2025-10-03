Om Freight Forwarders IPO gets 3.87 times subscription

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, received 3.87 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.

The company's Rs 122.3-crore IPO received bids for 3,06,06,030 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.

Among investors category, non-institutional investors portion received 7.39 times subscription while qualified institutional buyers quota got subscribed 3.97 times. Retail individual investors category received 2.75 times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.

The company's IPO has a price range of Rs 128-135 per share.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM TRB TRB