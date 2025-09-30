Om Freight Forwarders IPO gets subscribed 2.23 times on Day 2

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The initial public offer of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, received 2.23 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Tuesday.
The Rs 122.3-crore initial share sale received bids for 1,76,82,522 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to details available with the NSE.
The component meant for non-institutional investors fetched 4.70 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 3.95 times subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 91 per cent.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.
The company's IPO has a price range of Rs 128-135 per share.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM SHW