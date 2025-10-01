Om Freight Forwarders IPO gets subscribed 2.56 times

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The initial share sale of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, got subscribed 2.56 times on the third day of bidding on Wednesday.
The Rs 122.3-crore initial public offer received bids for 2,02,65,381 shares against 79,16,945 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 5.13 times subscription, while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 3.95 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota received 1.32 times subscription.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.
The company's IPO has a price range of Rs 128-135 per share.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM SHW