Om Freight Forwarders shares debut with nearly 40 pc discount

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Shares of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd, a logistics and freight forwarding company, on Wednesday tanked nearly 40 per cent over the issue price of Rs 135.

The company's stock made its market debut at Rs 82.50, a discount of 38.88 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 81.50, down 39.62 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 291.63 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd received 3.87 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday last week.

The company's Rs 122.3-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 24.43 crore and an offer for sale of up to 72,50,000 shares.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 128-135 per share. PTI SUM SUM DR DR