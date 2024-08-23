Om Logistics acquires ICD in Haryana for Rs 110 cr

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Logistics operator Om Logistics on Friday said it has acquired Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Bawal in Haryana for Rs 110 crore.

The buyout will enable Om Logistics to expand its pan-India operations and reduce average transit times and optimise supply chain management, the company said in a statement.

Built on 20 acres and strategically located on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and within the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) industrial estate, the multi-modal hub has automated rail lines, a 30,000 sq ft custom bonded warehouse space and a capacity to handle 5,000 containers of EXIM cargo per month, it said.

"Om Logistics announces the acquisition of Inland Container Depot (ICD) Bawal in Haryana for a staggering Rs 110 crore. This significant investment marks a major milestone in the company's journey," Om Logistics said.

With its strategic location and multimodal connectivity, ICD Bawal is set to become a key hub for industrial and economic growth in the region, further solidifying Om Logistics' position as a leader in the logistics industry, it said.

The company also said Bawal offers connectivity to major ports, including Mundra, Pipavav and JNPT, ensuring seamless cargo movement, and added that its proximity to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and other airports enables efficient air cargo handling, it said.

The depot is also strategically located near NH48 and NH71, providing easy access to northern and western India via road, besides having a direct connectivity to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) and Indian Railways, facilitating swift rail cargo movement, it said. PTI IAS TRB