Om Power Transmission files paper for IPO

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Om Power Transmission Ltd has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 90 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be deployed for funding capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment or repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

The company has commissioned over 1,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with more than 450 CKM of lines and four substations completed in the last three fiscals. Its unexecuted order book comprised 56 projects valued at Rs 776.19 crore, including 50 EPC and 6 O&M contracts, and it was operating and maintaining 134 substations as on August 31, 2025.

The company's client base includes state utilities such as GETCO and other electricity boards, renewable energy developers and solar park operators, and infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train project.

In FY2025, revenue from operations rose to Rs 279.43 crore from Rs 182.76 crore in FY2024. Profit after tax increased to Rs 22.08 crore from Rs 7.41 crore. Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead manager to the public offering. PTI ABI ABI MR