Oman Air Cargo to add India, Europe network capacity in coming days

Dubai, Mar 4 (PTI) Oman Air Cargo, a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, has announced to add network capacity to various destinations, including India, soon.

The cargo player has suspended flights to and from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai due to ongoing regional airspace closures.

"Extra belly hold capacity will also be added to our network over the coming days through new flights between Oman, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, and Asia," the company said in a statement. "Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer flight paths. We are working to ensure that all affected cargo is rescheduled once we have more clarity on airspace restrictions," it added.

"All customers are being contacted to confirm the status of their cargo, and we will continue to provide regular operational updates. The safety of our staff remains our priority, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and airport partners to ensure that all necessary precautions are in place," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the global ports and logistics operator, DP World, has said all terminals at Dubai's flagship port remain fully operational while authorities and port management maintain enhanced security measures. PTI COR MR