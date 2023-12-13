Oman Air launches freighter service from Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Oman Air has launched its maiden freighter service from GMR Hyderabad International Airport, operating its first Boeing B737-800BCF connecting the city and Muscat.

A press release from the airport operator on Wednesday said the freighter service will operate two weekly flights, one each on Tuesday and Saturday.

With a one-way capacity of 22 tonne, the freighter will add an additional weekly capacity of 88 tonne from Hyderabad Airport.

The service is poised to boost the export of pharmaceuticals and hatching egg shipments from the city, the release said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, "The Oman Air freighter services from Hyderabad Airport will not only link diverse industries and the thriving market within the city but will also provide opportunities for businesses in the surrounding regions to access the global market.

"As global cargo demand continues to grow, we have emphasised and developed infrastructure and innovative capabilities, digital solutions, and added multiple value additions. We look forward to adding more cargo routes in the coming years," he said.

Oman serves as a large importer of hatching eggs from India. With the new connection, the freighter expects a substantial surge in exports of hatching eggs from Hyderabad, leveraging the large hatchery infrastructure in the city.

This new connectivity will also boost pharma exports to Oman and further to the US and Europe, with Muscat serving as a trans-shipment base.

The Middle East is also a major importer of fruits and vegetables. The new freighter would enhance exports of fruits and vegetables from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to the Middle East. PTI GDK SDP KH