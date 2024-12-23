Oman Air ropes in InterGlobe Air Transport as general sales agent

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Travel solutions provider InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) on Monday said Middle-East carrier Oman Air has appointed the company as its exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA).

A GSA acts as a third-party sales representative for an airline in a specific region or country and its mandate includes selling flight tickets, cargo space, and other airline products, among others.

The partnership will leverage the company's extensive network and expertise to strengthen the Gulf airline's presence and enhance customer service across the Indian market, IGAT said in a statement.

Oman Air operates over 90 weekly flights to 10 cities in India from its Muscat hub.

"By offering seamless connectivity, we aim to elevate the travel journey for our customers and contribute significantly to Oman Air's growth and success in the Indian market," said Siddhanta Sharma, President and CEO at IGAT.

The company also said it will provide comprehensive sales and service support, including passenger airline management, sales and marketing, reservations and ticketing, and contact centre operations to bolster Oman Air's Indian operations.

"India is a key market for Oman Air, and we are excited to strengthen our presence and enhance our offerings for Indian travellers through this strategic partnership with InterGlobe Air Transport. By leveraging their extensive network and expertise, we will significantly strengthen our presence in India," said Sunil V A, Regional Vice President for ISC (commercial sales) at Oman Air.

IGAT provides diverse expertise across passenger and cargo sales. Incorporated in 1989, IGAT represents some of the world’s largest airlines in India, a car rental company, and a leading hotel booking site.

It is present in more than 30 cities in India with overseas oﬃces in the UK, the UAE, and Qatar. PTI IAS RAM ANU ANU