Oman allowed marble block exports to India under trade pact: Goyal

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Oman has allowed India to import marble blocks from the Gulf country under the bilateral trade pact, which was signed on December 18, a move that will help India cut marble imports from Turkey, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Oman does not allow export of marble blocks. The two countries inked a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) on December 18 in Muscat. It is expected to be implemented in the next three months.

"Marble blocks are banned for export from Oman. We are the first country for which they have opened up marble blocks, which will now be available in India from Oman," Goyal told reporters here.

He said the imports will help boost the domestic marble processing industry.

"Instead of importing finished marbles, we will now be able to create jobs and will have India-made marble tiles and marble floorings... it will reduce our imports from Turkey also," he said.

The Indian marble industry is estimated at about Rs 40,000-crore, Parveen Goel, Ex-President Laghu Udyog Bharti (marble unit Delhi Pradesh), said, adding that the move will help increase value addition in India and promote industrialisation.

He added that it was their demand to include this provision in the pact.

India's raw marble block imports stood at about 13 lakh MT (metric tonne) and it comes mainly from Turkey, Italy, and Vietnam. The country's marble industry is concentrated in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat.

He also said the agreement will facilitate mutual recognition arrangements for halal certification for export of meat.

As per policy, meat and its products are allowed to be exported as 'halal certified' only if they are produced, processed and packaged in a facility having a valid certificate issued by a body accredited by a board of the Quality Council of India.

Gulf countries, along with other Islamic nations, are the largest consumers of halal products.

"We are going to focus on all countries and we will engage with all 55 countries in a mission mode wherever Halal certification is largely required and we are going to insist that only formally approved halal certification should be accepted," he said.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said now "our certificates will be recognised in Oman". PTI RR TRB