Oman expects to break record, set to welcome 7 lakh tourists from India this year: Officials

Muscat, Dec 2 (PTI) Oman expects over seven lakh tourists from India this year, breaking the previous year's record as the West Asian country gains popularity as a tourist destination, according to Oman government officials.

In 2023, a record number of over six lakh Indian tourists visited Oman which is the highest number of outbound tourists to Oman from India.

This year, the officials said the Oman government hopes to cross seven lakh Indian tourists to Oman.

Oman is one of the interesting destinations for tourists in West Asia with the wildest landscapes, lush green mountains, rocks, and sea beaches all alongside the Arabian Sea.

An official from Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said their government prioritises its tourism industry as one of the key sectors for its national development for the years to come.

Oman has invested heavily in developing infrastructure to attract tourism to its shores like Oman Across the Ages Museum, Longest Zipline in Musandam, Naseem Adventure Park in Jabal Akhdar, and Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat.

Tourism in Oman remains open throughout the year but the best time to visit the country is between October and March.

Oman officials say their country advocates sustainable and responsible tourism.

"We are aggressively and proactively engaged in our activities to promote India in Oman," an official said.

"Every year, we host our flagship Roadshow event, in four or five metro cities where the Indian travel trade gets a priceless opportunity to interact directly with the Tourism Ministry delegation and also the top private players from Oman consisting of airlines, DMCs and five-star hotels," the official added.

He said the government also hosts a plethora of other events like MICE Travel Shows and Sales Missions to facilitate the training and development of travel agents.

Oman hosts a sizeable Indian community totalling approximately 664,783 individuals as of August 2024, according to the Government of Oman.

Oman is a crucial pillar of India's West Asia Policy and its oldest regional strategic partner. The political engagement between the two countries has increasingly taken on a more strategic shape, according to the Embassy of India in Muscat. PTI ALK AMS