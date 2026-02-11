Oman today stands as a strategic gateway for Indian industry: Omani official

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Oman today stands as a "strategic gateway" for Indian industry seeking global integration and long-term growth, a senior Omani official said here on Wednesday.

"Our downstream aluminium sector offers a robust ecosystem built on high-quality primary aluminium, competitive energy advantages, world-class port infrastructure, and a stable, investor-centric regulatory environment," Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor, Oman Embassy in New Delhi, said.

The embassy, in a statement, also said it hosted a high-level investment promotion event, highlighting opportunities in Oman's downstream aluminium sector.

The event brought together prominent Indian industry leaders, investors, trade bodies, and strategic partners to explore collaboration and investment prospects in Oman’s rapidly expanding downstream aluminium ecosystem, it said.

It was jointly organised by Ladyn, Oman Aluminium Rolling Company (OARC), Madayn, and OQ, in collaboration with the Oman Embassy.

Tahra Al Zadjali, the minister plenipotentiary, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Oman in New Delhi, emphasised the strong and growing economic partnership between India and Oman.

She highlighted Oman's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly policies, and commitment to industrial diversification under Oman Vision 2040, the statement said.

Representatives from Ladayn, OARC, Madyn, and OQ presented detailed insights into Oman’s aluminium value chain, outlining opportunities across rolling, extrusion, fabrication, automotive components, packaging, construction materials, and other high-growth segments.

The forum provided a platform for meaningful "B2B discussions, enabling Indian companies to engage directly with Omani stakeholders and explore joint ventures, technology partnerships, and long-term supply arrangements".

Oman has positioned itself as a key regional hub for aluminium production, with Sohar emerging as a major industrial cluster, the statement said.

The event concluded with the signing of an MoU between Multi Bond Metal LLC and Ladyn for "setting up 8000 tons coil coating and lamination line plant in Oman for a value of 4.5 million dollars", it said.

The interactive networking sessions, reinforcing the shared commitment of India and Oman to deepen industrial cooperation and strengthen bilateral trade and investment flows, the statement said.

