Oman woos Indian businesses to invest in Khazaen Economic City

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Positioning Oman as a cost-effective base in the Middle East for expansion into the Gulf and the wider Indian Ocean Region, the country’s Ambassador to India Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani on Wednesday invited Indian businesses to invest in the nation, particularly in the Khazaen Economic City, which is being developed as its flagship integrated economic and logistics hub.

The Ambassador also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Omani government and the people of Oman, to strengthen the relationship between the two countries with his guidance.

"Oman offers a dependable base for expansion into the Gulf and the wider Indian Ocean Region. Our investment environment is designed for clarity and confidence. For Indian companies, Oman is a natural extension strategy. From Muscat, you gain a cost-effective base in the Middle East, short flying time, cultural comfort ... Khazaen is one of the places where this vision meets practical opportunity, land is ready, incentives are clear, and the teams are empowered to help you execute," Alshibani said.

Addressing businesses from India, the Oman Ambassador to the nation said, "If your company is looking for a predictable, efficient and well connected base in the Middle East, I warmly invite you to choose Oman and to begin that journey in Khazaen".

He was speaking at an event with the Khazaen Economic City delegation here, which presented investment opportunities across sectors like food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, logistics, textiles & factory outlets, light manufacturing & export-oriented SMEs.