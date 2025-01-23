Omar Abdullah for early completion of major hydropower projects in J&K

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDCL), calling for the early completion of major hydropower projects in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable energy, Abdullah urged officials to devise revival plans for stalled projects and execute them efficiently.

The review meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, focused on assessing the progress of ongoing hydroelectric projects and the expected enhancement in power generation.

"The timely execution of hydropower projects is crucial to unlocking Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a power-surplus state. I urge all stakeholders to address challenges proactively and expedite ongoing works to serve the public interest," Abdullah said.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of overcoming challenges, including contractual disputes, time and financial overruns in under-construction projects, and operation and maintenance issues in commissioned projects.

A roadmap for the next five years was presented, outlining plans for substantial capacity additions to meet growing energy demands. This, Abdullah said, would gradually reduce reliance on power imports and boost the region's energy self-sufficiency.

Discussions also covered the formulation and appraisal of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for upcoming projects. JKPDCL was instructed to focus on strategic planning for the development of hydropower assets along the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Indus rivers.

Abdullah reiterated the need for a proactive approach to address challenges faced by JKPDCL, stressing that enhancing J&K's hydropower capacity is essential to meeting the region's energy demands.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary of the Power Development Department (PDD) provided a comprehensive update on the status of hydropower development in J&K. Of the region's estimated 18,000 MW hydropower potential, 15,000 MW has already been identified, making it a key driver for future energy initiatives.

The meeting reviewed commissioned projects, including the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project (Stages I & II) on the Chenab River, the Upper Sindh Hydroelectric Project (Stages I & II) on the Sind River, and the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project in Baramulla.

Projects under construction, such as the New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Project (93 MW) on the Sind River, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project (1,000 MW) under the Chenab River cascade, and the Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW), which has been revived through a joint venture between NHPC and JKPDCL, were also deliberated upon. PTI AB HVA