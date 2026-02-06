Omar Abdullah presents J&K Budget, emphasises on inclusive growth, fiscal prudence

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented the Budget for 2026-2027 in the Legislative Assembly, and said the financial plan aims to lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth, social harmony, and economic prosperity in the Union Territory.

He said his government is committed to transforming the Union Territory into a modern, progressive and economically vibrant region by promoting investment, innovation and participatory governance.

"With deep humility and unwavering resolve, I rise today to present my second Budget as Finance Minister. It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the financial future of our land," Abdullah said while presenting the Budget.

Describing the Budget as a roadmap for development, he said, "This Budget is not merely a ledger of figures, it is a fiscal compass charting our path towards a brighter horizon. It lays strong foundations for enduring economic growth, social harmony and sustainable prosperity." PTI AB TRB