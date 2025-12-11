Omar orders revenue push, strict expense control as J&K reviews capex, fiscal position

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called for boosting revenues across all streams and exercising strict control over avoidable expenditure, and urged departments to sustain the momentum throughout the remaining months of the fiscal year.

These directions were given by Abdullah while chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of district capex, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) works, projects and the overall fiscal position of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary, Finance, presented a comprehensive sector-wise view, outlining achievements, bottlenecks and the required course of action.

Reviewing the expenditure under district capex, including centrally sponsored schemes, the chief minister examined the status of administrative approvals, tendering and works awarded for 2025–26.

He underlined the need for every department to work within fixed timelines, avoid procedural delays and ensure that both ongoing and newly sanctioned works move swiftly towards completion on the ground.

Calling for "stepping up revenues across all streams and exercising strict control over avoidable expenditure", he urged departments to sustain the momentum throughout the remaining months of the year.

He stressed the importance of rigorous field-level monitoring and asked all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that quality standards, transparency and timely submission of utilisation certificates remain non-negotiable components of implementation.

Abdullah directed the concerned officers to accelerate execution, address bottlenecks proactively and fast-track institutional reforms mandated under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

He noted that SASCI forms the backbone of the J&K infrastructure and governance improvement agenda, and delays undermine the very purpose of the scheme.

Calling PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan) a beneficial and socially significant scheme, the chief minister directed deputy commissioners to intensify outreach in uncovered pockets to ensure universal coverage and prevent eligible beneficiaries from being left out.

He also directed all districts to expedite capex execution and complete tendering and award of works without delay.

On the Constituency Development Fund front, he called for stronger coordination with MLAs to prioritise impactful works and instructed that the system adopted by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, for transparent CDF management be replicated across all districts through mandatory use of the designated portal.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence, infrastructure development and people-centric governance, the chief minister directed all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure that the financial year 2025–26 becomes a period of visible progress in both project execution and revenue performance. PTI AB VN BAL BAL