Omaxe clears Rs 700 cr debt to Samman Capital

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Group has repaid the full Rs 700 crore loans to Samman Capital.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has repaid the entire Rs 700 crore debt to Samman Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance).

The repayment has been made ahead of schedule from project cash flows.

The debt was taken for the construction and development of projects across Lucknow, Faridabad, New Chandigarh, and other key cities.

Omaxe Ltd, which got listed on the NSE and BSE in 2007, has delivered about 140.17 million sq ft of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.