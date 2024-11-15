Omaxe net loss widens to Rs 239.66 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd's consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 239.66 crore for the quarter ended September despite higher income.

Its net loss stood at Rs 84.35 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 398.32 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 269.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.