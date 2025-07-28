Omaxe raises Rs 431 cr through issue of debentures for biz growth

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has raised Rs 431 crore through the issue of debentures on a private placement basis for business growth.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that its subsidiary -- Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 431 crore by issuance and allotment of 43,100 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1 lakh each through private placement.

Recently, Omaxe announced an acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel in Indore to develop a township at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

Omaxe, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, has a presence in 30 cities across eight states of North and Central India. It has delivered more than 135 million sq ft of area since inception. PTI MJH DRR