Omaxe sells 173 homes for Rs 800 cr in Faridabad project

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has sold 173 luxury homes in its new project at Faridabad, Haryana for around Rs 800 crore amid strong demand.

The Delhi-based listed real estate company also sold 120 commercial units in Faridabad for Rs 160 crore.

In a statement on Saturday, Omaxe informed that the company has sold all residential and commercial units at its two newly-launched projects 'Omaxe Residences' and 'The Grand Europe' in the city.

The company recently launched and sold 173 residential units for about Rs 800 crore. That apart, Omaxe launched and sold 120 SCO ( shop-cum-office) units for Rs 160 crore.

These two projects, slated to be delivered in 2030, are part of its integrated mixed-use township 'World Street by Omaxe'.

"Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

He said the company intends to fill this demand-supply gap.

Omaxe has delivered 140.17 million square feet of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.