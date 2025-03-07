Omaxe to invest Rs 2,700 cr to modernise 6 bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Real estate firm Omaxe Ltd's subsidiary will invest Rs 2,700 crore to upgrade six bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Omaxe said that Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has awarded it a contract to modernise six key bus terminals in the State – Ghaziabad, Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Lucknow (Amausi) under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Omaxe will undertake the modernisation of bus terminals through its newly established wholly-owned subsidiary 'BeTogether'.

These projects aim to enhance public transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while integrating state-of-the-art commercial spaces.

"With a total investment of around Rs 2,700 crore, these projects are expected to generate over Rs 4,700 crore in revenue," Omaxe said.

The total saleable area across the projects is 45.59 lakh sq ft and the combined built-up area for the six projects stands at 70.80 lakh sq ft.

The modernisation of the six bus terminals integrates heritage-inspired architecture with contemporary infrastructure to enhance passenger convenience and commercial potential.

Each terminal features automated ticketing systems, digital displays for real-time schedules, AC waiting lounges, comfortable seating with charging stations, escalators, lifts, and advanced security measures.

The projects also include significant commercial developments with retail spaces, food courts, banquet halls, studio apartments, and office areas, along with ample parking and EV charging stations.

Mohit Goel, Founder of BeTogether and Managing Director of Omaxe Ltd, said, "The modernisation of the six key bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh is a critical step in improving urban connectivity and infrastructure." "With state-of-the-art transport facilities and modern commercial developments, these projects will not only improve public transit but also help unlock new opportunities for businesses and local communities," he added.

Established in 1987, Omaxe Ltd is one of India’s leading real estate development companies.

Listed on both the NSE and BSE in 2007, Omaxe has delivered approximately 135.84 million sq ft of real estate across 31 cities in 8 states. PTI MJH DR