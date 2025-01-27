Omaxe to invest Rs 2,800 cr to develop realty projects under new brand

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,800 crore to develop projects under a new brand, BeTogether.

In a regulatory filing, Omaxe said the new brand is dedicated to reshaping urban and economic development through collaborative real estate projects.

"The current projects being undertaken by BeTogether would entail a total investment of over Rs 2,800 crore," it added.

Under the BeTogether brand, the company will focus on joint ventures, collaboration, and development through the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) model.

BeTogether's project portfolio includes the joint venture initiative, 'BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan'.

In addition, the brand is partnering with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on several PPP projects to upgrade bus terminals in key cities, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kaushambi, Ayodhya, Amausi, and Prayagraj.

In the last 37 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in 31 cities in 8 states of North and Central India and has delivered more than 1,350 lakh square feet of area.