Omega Seiki launches passenger electric three-wheeler

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Electric Vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Friday launched a passenger electric three-wheeler, Stream City Qik, which can be charged in 15 minutes.

According to a company release, the vehicle is priced at Rs 3,24,999 (ex-showroom) and comes with a warranty of 2 lakh kilometers or 5 years, whichever comes first. It has an 8.8 kWh proprietary battery pack.

"The OSM Stream City Qik isn't just a vehicle; it's a catalyst for economic empowerment. With its 15-minute rapid charging capability powered by Exponent, drivers now have the power to revolutionise their earnings potential," Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said.

The company is expecting to become Ebidta (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) positive this fiscal driven by anticipated higher vehicle sales, added Narang.

Currently, Exponent's rapid charging network is available in six Indian cities.

"To ensure a seamless experience for OSM Stream City Qik users, Exponent will roll out 100 charging stations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru in 2024 and further bolster its network presence in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Hyderabad," the release said.

Omega Seiki is a leading player in the electric vehicle segment and Exponent Energy offers various charging facilities for electric vehicles. PTI IAS DR