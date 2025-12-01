Omega Seiki Mobility aims to deploy 1,500 units of autonomous 3-wheeler EV for cargo, passenger ops

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Monday said it is aiming to deploy 1,500 units of both cargo and passenger variants of its autonomous electric three-wheeler Swayamgati in the next 24 months as it seeks to expand its leadership position in this nascent segment.

The company also announced the commercial launch of the cargo version of the vehicle, priced at Rs 4.15 lakh and said that the bookings are open from Monday, while the deliveries will commence from December itself.

The launch of the vehicle brings self-driving technology to the logistics and industrial mobility sector for the first time, besides making autonomous operations accessible, affordable, and scalable, it said.

According to global industry estimates, autonomous logistics and low-speed autonomous mobility are expected to be among the fastest-growing segments in the USD 620 billion autonomous vehicle market projected for 2030.

In India, where industrial campuses, large factories, and logistic hubs are rapidly expanding, autonomous cargo EVs offer significant value through enhanced safety, cost-efficiency, and predictable operations, it said and added that with Swayamgati Cargo, OSM becomes the first Indian manufacturer to offer a production-ready autonomous solution tailored for real-world industrial use.

"After the successful launch of Swayamgati for passenger applications, Swayamgati Cargo is our next major step toward building India's autonomous mobility ecosystem. Industrial parks, manufacturing hubs, and logistics facilities today demand precision, efficiency, and 24/7 reliability," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of OSM.

Autonomous cargo EVs are the future of structured logistics, he said, adding that with this launch, the company is proving once again that advanced autonomy can be designed, engineered, and produced in India, at a cost that makes sense for businesses across the country.

The vehicle is based on the proven Swayamgati passenger autonomy platform and is purpose-built for campus logistics, industrial parks, airports, SEZs, manufacturing hubs, gated facilities, e-commerce fulfilment centres, and smart cities, the company said. PTI IAS MR