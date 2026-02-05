Omega Seiki Mobility forays into passenger electric two-wheeler segment

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI Electric mobility firm Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday announced its entry in the passenger electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of e-scooter Vextra, both for the domestic and overseas markets.

Priced at Rs 99,900, Vextra has been developed to address the growing demand for affordable, technology-driven electric scooters for daily commuting and professional usage, it said.

The company is aiming to sell 15,000 units of Vextra annually, with 9,000 from the domestic market and the remaining 6,000 from international sales.

Initially, the company said, it will focus on West African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, the Ivory Coast and Mali, which are seeing growing demand for affordable and efficient e-mobility, as part of OSM's global expansion roadmap.

It also said that the company is coming up with a new EV facility in Lagos (Nigeria), which will support regional assembly, distribution, and faster market penetration across West Africa, which is expected to be operational in May this year.

"Vextra reflects our commitment to build technology-led electric vehicles not just for metros, but for tier-II/III cities where efficient mobility can truly transform lives and livelihoods," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

OSM said it will leverage its over 200 dealership network to introduce its latest offering across tier I/II and tier-III cities.

Vextra has a top speed of 70 km/hour, a real-world range of 110+ km per charge and will be produced at the company's Faridabad manufacturing plant.

India's electric two-wheeler industry is witnessing strong momentum, driven by rising fuel prices, urban congestion, sustainability goals, and supportive government policies. PTI IAS DRR