Omega Seiki Mobility opens service centre in Delhi-NCR

Mumbai: EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday announced the setting up of its first company-owned-company-operated (COCO) service centre in Delhi-NCR and said it is looking to have a total of four such facilities by 2025 with an investment of Rs 40 crore.

The 24/7 facility, which will cater to all types of OSM vehicles -- passenger as well commercial -- is aimed at addressing the urgent service needs of EVs, especially during night hours, the company said.

OSM said it has 190 dealerships across India, which besides sales also offer service support to its EVs and the COCO facility will help these dealerships as well.

This state-of-the-art service centre will also be a training ground for the existing 15 dealerships across the National Capital Region (NCR) to improve the service infrastructure in accordance with the increasing product line-up every year.

"We have inaugurated our first company-owned-company-operated service centre in Delhi NCR. The facility will not only focus on repairs but also on training, development of engineers, and educating customers about EVs. We intend to enhance the overall image of the EV industry and build a positive ecosystem," Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman and Managing Director Uday Narang told PTI.

Initially these facilities, Narang said, are planned for major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai as well and then expanding to more cities based on the response and needs, he said, adding, "we are expecting to have around four service centres by 2025".

The company has invested Rs 10 crore in the COCO service centre in Delhi-NCR and similar investments will be made in each of the upcoming centres, he said.

Spread across 30,000 square feet, the facility is equipped with seven service bays with capacity to service over 3,000 vehicles annually, the company said.

The service centre takes a sustainable approach by being green energy-powered, OSM said, adding that this eco-friendly initiative aligns with the global push towards sustainability.