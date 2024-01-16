Omega Seiki Mobility ties up with Kissan Mobility to deploy 500 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Tuesday said it will deploy 500 electric three-wheelers for last-mile delivery under a strategic partnership with logistics services provider Kissan Mobility.

The deal, valued at Rs 20 crore, encompasses a diverse range of applications, spanning across e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods and durables segments, OSM said in a statement.

As per the agreement, OSM will deploy the fleet of electric cargo three-wheelers by June this year, it said.

"The deployment of our electric vehicles will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a greener and cleaner environment," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

Omega Seiki Mobility logged around 40 per cent growth at 5,300 units in its electric three-wheeler sales in 2023 as compared to 3,800 units retailed in the preceding year, the company said.

"Deployment of these 500 e-three-wheelers is just a start. We aim to deploy 2,500 units of these vehicles and a similar number of four-wheelers on the road by March, 2025," said Kamlesh Kaushik, CEO and Founder at Kissan Mobility (OnEv). PTI IAS HVA