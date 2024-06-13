Omega Seiki partners with Orbitsys to enhance EV dealership operations

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday said it has partnered with management firm Orbitsys Technologies to boost efficiency in its day-to-day EV dealership operations.

Under the partnership, Orbitsys Technologies will support Omega Seiki Mobility's pre- and post-sales touchpoints across all electric passenger and commercial vehicle categories with its fully integrated cloud-based Dealer Management System (DMS), OSM said in a statement.

The DMS supports both electric passenger and commercial vehicles and is key in managing capacity and spare parts while serving as a unified platform for customer feedback, OSM said.

"There are 200 plus OSM dealerships across the country and we want to be on the retail front in a massive way. We feel that the only way to touch all those districts is by having a high-quality technology-oriented dealer management system, which will enhance our capabilities, services and capabilities to reach more and more customers," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our efforts to boost performance for EV industry dealerships, distributors, and manufacturers," said Harvinder Pal Singh, Chief Business Officer, Orbitsys. PTI IAS DR