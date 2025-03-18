Omega Seiki targets 5,000 unit sales for new long-range electric three-wheeler

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Tuesday said it is aiming to sell 5,000 units of its newly-launched long-range passenger three-wheeler, NRG, by the next financial year.

Powered by a patented 15 kWh compact battery pack and with a claimed range of over 300 km on a single charge, the vehicle is designed to cater to businesses, fleet owners, and passengers, seeking an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) said.

The vehicle is priced at Rs 3.55-lakh (ex-showroom) with a 5-year or 20,000 km warranty on the battery, which has been provided by Clean Electric.

"Omega Seiki aims to deploy 5,000 NRG electric passenger three-wheelers by next financial year, ensuring widespread access to affordable, eco-friendly transportation solutions that will empower owners and drive the nation's transition to green mobility," the company said.

OSM said it has sold 5,000 units of its passenger electric three-wheelers since the launch of the first model, Stream City in June 2023. The two other models are Quick and NRG.

"...and with the Omega Seiki NRG's claimed range of 300 kilometres on a single charge... it will meet the growing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly transport solutions," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd. PTI IAS DR