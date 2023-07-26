OMRON Healthcare to set up first Indian manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, lays foundation stone

Chennai, July 26 (PTI) Japan-headquartered OMRON Healthcare is setting up its first manufacturing facility in India in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, for which the foundation stone was laid here on Wednesday.

The plant is being built in the industrial cluster of ORIGINS by Mahindra in Ponneri near Chennai with an investment of Rs 128 crore.

During the visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Japan in May 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility in the state to produce blood pressure monitors.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit would mark OMRON's debut in the healthcare manufacturing space in India and would further strengthen its presence in the home healthcare device industry.

The company has production facilities in various locations including Japan, China, Vietnam, Italy and Brazil.

OMRON Healthcare Manufacturing India is a subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered OMRON Healthcare Corporation and the foundation-stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of officials from Sumitomo Mitsui Construction India, a subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co.

Sumitomo Mitsui Construction India is the general contractor supporting OMRON for building the facility.

"The new manufacturing plant will house advanced machinery and cutting-edge technologies to ensure efficient and precise production processes. I would like to state that OMRON is committed to putting safety as a top priority at every stage of the manufacturing as well as the construction process," OMRON Healthcare Manufacturing India Ltd Director Takuto Iwanaka said.

"This milestone event is also a gesture for us to recognise the significant role played by the Tamil Nadu State government in creating a favorable business environment for the healthcare industry," he said.

It would not only generate employment opportunities but would also contribute to the overall economic development of the region, Iwanaka added.

According to company officials, the facility is expected to commence production by March 2025. PTI VIJ ANE